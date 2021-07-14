Influencer Dead After Plummeting Off Waterfall While Taking Selfie

So sad…

A popular Hong Kong Instagram user, Sofia Cheung, died Saturday while attempting to take a selfie at a waterfall. The 32-year-old apparently slipped while snapping the pic, plummeting into a 16-foot-deep pool of water.

The devastating death occurred at Ha Pak Lai park, where the destination’s Pineapple Mountain site is a hotspot for locals and tourists at sunset, according to The Sun. Along with three friends, the travel enthusiast took a visit to grab some eye-catching photos for the ‘gram at 11 a.m. when she ultimately fell off the edge of the waterfall and into the water below.

Her friends immediately called for help, but by the time emergency personnel arrived and brought her to the hospital, she had already passed away.

Sofia had an impressive following of more than 11,000 on IG, who enjoyed seeing stunning pics of the young explorer hiking, kayaking, and spending time in the outdoors. Her tagline was:

“Life should be fun not dumb.”

Coined a bit of a daredevil, many of her photos depict life-threatening situations as well — see for yourself (below).

The influencer’s very last post (above) now has an especially harrowing caption. Leaning against a boogie board in the shallow end of the ocean, she wrote the day before dying:

“Better Days are coming. They are called: Saturday and Sunday.”

Now reflecting on that upload, followers have returned to comment their condolences, sharing:

“RIP don’t wanna believe this happened to you.” “thought better days are coming when Saturday and Sunday? will gonna miss your chat every day. I love you always. rest in peace my pretty sofi.” “Sophia [sic] was a very nice girl, very kind, we will not forget her, but this evening we are very very sad…”

Unfortunately, Sofia is not the first to die while attempting to take a selfie. Just this January, an Indian woman also fell to her death near a waterfall. Around the same time, a Kazakhstan woman made it through coronavirus lockdown only to drop 100 feet off a cliff in Turkey while posing for a photo to celebrate the end of quarantine. So heartbreaking, especially knowing there are many more with similar stories…

Thinking of Cheung’s family, friends (especially those who had to witness this terrible tragedy in person), and fans as they mourn her sudden loss. Truly such a sad ending to her adventurous life. R.I.P.

