Megan Fox 'Went To Hell' During Ayahuasca Trip With Machine Gun Kelly!

You know what they say — the couple that trips on hallucinogens in the jungle together, stays together. Forever. In hell, apparently.

We’re paraphrasing — but apparently, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s ayahuasca journey was really one of the bonding experiences that has solidified them as the latest celebrity It Couple. It shouldn’t surprise us that the pair who have publicized being “twin flames” and wearing each other’s blood as a necklace would choose a hallucinogenic trip for a romantic getaway, but the story does sound pretty gnarly!

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the mother of three shared the tale with guest host Arsenio Hall. She explained:

“So we went to Costa Rica to do ayahuasca in a proper setting with indigenous people. … I was thinking it was like glamping or something like that, like it was gonna be some kind of five-star experience. But you get there and you really are in the middle of the jungle, and you don’t get to eat after 1 p.m. You have to walk a very far distance to get your water and you can’t shower because they’re in a drought. … Nothing glamorous about it, it’s all a part of making you vulnerable so you sort of surrender to the experience.”

The actress went on to describe the entire ritual of ayahuasca:

“The entire thing starts with something called vomitivo — I hope I’m allowed to divulge this, that it’s okay that I share. But I’m encouraging it. So you go, and we were with 20 other strangers, and you all line up over the edge of the rainforest, there was this weird fence. And you go three by three, and you drink lemongrass tea until you, not of your own volition, just vomit everything out of your body.”

She described cheering on her fellow participants as they threw up the necessary amount, admitting that despite initial hesitations the vomitivo portion was “such a good bonding experience” overall. Yeah, that’s what we were thinking…

Megan added:

“That gets you ready to then go into the ceremony that night because you’re like, my vanity is gone, I’ve just done this in front of all of these strangers and now I’m ready to really open up.”

As far as the actual ayahuasca trip goes, she revealed things went real, real dark:

“[We] did it for three nights. It was incredibly intense. Everybody’s journey is different. The second night, I went to hell for eternity. And just knowing eternity is torture in itself because there was no beginning, middle or end. So you have a real ego death.”

Hell for eternity?!? That doesn’t sound like our idea of vacation! The 35-year-old clarified that it was a “psychological hell,” and despite how gruesome it sounds, described the experience as medicinal. She reflected:

“It surpasses anything you could do with talk therapy, or like hypnotherapy or any of those things. It just goes straight into your soul and takes you to the psychological prison you hold yourself in. It’s your own version of hell. And I was definitely there.”

But that’s not all. In a recent video for InStyle, she divulged the second half of the story. Apparently, less than 24 hours after emerging from eternal psychological hell, she was forced to strut on the red carpet in that oh-so-revealing black dress at the Billboard Music Awards in May!

The Transformers star recalled:

“We had just gotten back from the jungle in Costa Rica on this ayahuasca journey, this like, deep, spiritual experience. Was dropped literally the night before back in the middle of Los Angeles, and it may have even been that morning, straight into a fitting for the Billboard Awards. And my stylist was like ‘We want you to wear this,’ and I was like ‘I was just talking to God in the jungle, I’m not ready to wear that!'”

Ha!

She continued:

“So I put that on, and we had this Peruvian tobacco left from the ceremony that’s supposed to be — it’s also a plant medicine, it’s supposed to ground you. And I was like, ‘F**k it, I’ll just have some Peruvian tobacco, I’ll wear this thing.'”

With humor, she recounted the scene:

“We get to the awards and I get out of the car — I wish somebody had videotaped this. He gets out wearing this like, basically shirtless Jim Morrison, wild-ass Balmain super rockstar, whatever the f**k he’s wearing. In front of everyone that’s working this event, he takes out this giant-ass — it looks like a blunt, it’s not, it’s Peruvian tobacco — he’s smoking it and then he’s blowing it all over me to like, cleanse me.”

Jokingly, she concluded:

“People must’ve been like ‘These f**king people are psycho!'”

Well, maybe not psycho, but they are a little out there, we must admit. Megan sounds like she really appreciated the trip though, so who are we to judge? We’re glad it worked for her and that she’s so open to sharing her experience!

[Image via Megan Fox/Instagram]