Sofia Richie Is Tailored Up Tight On The 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet!

Tailored to perfection!
Sofia Richie caught eyes, cameras, and everything else just as soon as she stepped out onto the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night.As you can see (below), she opted to rock a white gown with a very tight, tailored fit that settled snugly around her body and a backless opening to cap it all off:
Sofia Richie on her way to the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/I0XoUylYWW
— WWD (@wwd) May 5, 2025
Sofia Richie stuns outside The Mark Hotel, on her way to the #MetGala steps pic.twitter.com/fYxV0Q4fZx
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 5, 2025
Sofia Richie is bringing her signature elegance to the #MetGala. ???? pic.twitter.com/n9G7YFPYOt
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 6, 2025
#SofiaRichieGrainge, #TommyHilfiger görünümü ile 2025 #MetGala kırmızı halısında.
Fotoğraf: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/EFaRfgO4s8
— Vogue Türkiye (@vogueturkiye) May 6, 2025
And as you can see per that last tweet from Vogue Türkiye, it would appear that she’s rocking Tommy Hilfiger for the big evening in NYC.
Whaddya think of the look, Perezcious readers??