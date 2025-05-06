Sofia Richie Is Tailored Up Tight On The 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet!

Tailored to perfection!

Sofia Richie caught eyes, cameras, and everything else just as soon as she stepped out onto the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night.As you can see (below), she opted to rock a white gown with a very tight, tailored fit that settled snugly around her body and a backless opening to cap it all off:

Sofia Richie on her way to the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/I0XoUylYWW — WWD (@wwd) May 5, 2025

Sofia Richie stuns outside The Mark Hotel, on her way to the #MetGala steps pic.twitter.com/fYxV0Q4fZx — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 5, 2025

Sofia Richie is bringing her signature elegance to the #MetGala. ???? pic.twitter.com/n9G7YFPYOt — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 6, 2025

And as you can see per that last tweet from Vogue Türkiye, it would appear that she’s rocking Tommy Hilfiger for the big evening in NYC.

Whaddya think of the look, Perezcious readers??