Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Wears The Same Dress Her Mom Wore To Kentucky Derby Gala 21 Years Ago, Says It's Like Getting A 'Hug From Her' Did Travis Kelce Get A Hair Transplant For Taylor Swift?! His Barber Says... OMG! Xtina Is Aging Backwards! Whoa! Bella Hadid Bares All On NYC Streets In See-Through Shirt! LOOK! Susan Sarandon's Daughter Eva Amurri Got A Breast Reduction After Backlash Over Her Boobs In Wedding Dress! Blake Lively Wardrobe Malfunction Cannot Be Unseen! And Fans Are Being SAVAGE About It! JoJo Siwa Spotted Leaving UK... Wearing Chris Hughes' Clothes!!! Kylie Jenner Says She’s Getting 'Lonelier' & Grief 'Isn’t Getting Easier' Months After BFF Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s Death Oops! Brooks Nader Accidentally Shows WAY More Than She Intended In Red Carpet Wardrobe Malfunction! Look! Hailey Bieber REALLY Wants You To Know Everything Is Ok Between Her And Justin By Doing THIS!  Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun's Fight Exacerbated By Fashion Drama! Ben Affleck Refuses To Spoil His Kids, Hollywood Money Or No!

Met Gala

Sofia Richie Is Tailored Up Tight On The 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet!

Met Gala main image red carpet

Tailored to perfection!

Sofia Richie caught eyes, cameras, and everything else just as soon as she stepped out onto the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night.As you can see (below), she opted to rock a white gown with a very tight, tailored fit that settled snugly around her body and a backless opening to cap it all off:

And as you can see per that last tweet from Vogue Türkiye, it would appear that she’s rocking Tommy Hilfiger for the big evening in NYC.

Whaddya think of the look, Perezcious readers??

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 05, 2025 19:47pm PDT

Share This