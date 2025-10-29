AWKWARD MOMENT! Sombr Tries Prank Calling Selena Gomez On Stage -- And Benny Blanco Answers!

Don’t count on Benny Blanco producing Sombr’s music anytime soon… Because things just got WEIRD between them.

During a concert on Monday night, the Back to Friends singer flipped the script on a fan-favorite segment of his called “Call Your Ex.” In it, he encourages fans to call their exes… But this time, he told fans:

“I’m going to be calling my ex instead of you guys calling your ex”

He whips out his phone and implores the audience to quiet down, but doesn’t ever actually name the “ex” in question he’s calling. But when the person picks up, he makes it clear he just called Selena Gomez!

“Hello! Selena? Is this Selena?”

Obviously the In The Dark singer isn’t Sombr’s actual ex… We mean, he’s only 20 and Selena been with Benny since 2023. BEFORE Sombr even turned 18! Ha! But he clearly wanted to create a viral moment — and it went so wrong!

On the other end of the line, a deep voice responds:

“Who’s this?”

Sombr quickly switches up from a lighthearted tone to a more nervous one, asking:

“Is this Benny Blanco?”

The Undressed singer tries desperately to play things off, but Benny just was NOT having it. Like, NO playful banter was had! Ultimately Sombr confesses to Benny who he is and that he was “trying to call your wife” and rushes to hang up:

“I thought this was you-know-who. That’s awkward … I’m sorry!”

Watch the painful moment (below):

Sombr tried to prank call Selena Gomez for his “Call Your Ex on Stage” segment, but accidentally called Benny Blanco instead. pic.twitter.com/I4NTFhyGP4 — Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) October 28, 2025

OMGGGGG! How mortifying LOLz!

What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

