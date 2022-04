One on one time with your kids is so special – and important! We got some wonderful news about Mayte, so we decided to reward her with a fun outing! A party at her school! The new Sonic movie! Picking up something for grandma and her brother while out! And a general catchup on life! Lots been going down! Watch!

