Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary With Never-Before-Seen Wedding Pics!

So freaking glamorous!!

To celebrate their second wedding anniversary, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas shared never-before-seen photos of the ceremony on Instagram!

Just one month after pleasing fans with a look at their wild Vegas party, which occurred just after the Billboard Music Awards in 2019, we now get a look at the duo’s second wedding that took place at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France. And it looked as elegant as you’d imagine!

For starters, the Game of Thrones actress uploaded a pic holding hands with her hubby as they walked the aisle after tying the knot, gushing:

“2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub”

She then quickly followed up with:

“I mean… f**k it, it’s been 2 years”

We’re so glad she stopped being so private for a moment so we could see how truly spectacular their nuptials — and outfits — were!! Ch-ch-check out the photos (below)!!

THAT CAKE?! OMG!

Joe added his own rare collection of snapshots to IG, reflecting:

“The best two years of my life. Love you”

Naturally, Jonas Brothers fans freaked out, with one Twitter user skeptical these last couple of years were really the best of Joe’s life, teasing:

better than camp rock? alright man https://t.co/TvL2HZStrT — James (@CaucasianJames) June 29, 2021

LOLz!! Looks like it was truly an event for the ages! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

