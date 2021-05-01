Sophie Turner Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics From Her WILD Vegas Wedding To Joe Jonas!

It is hard to believe Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have been married for two years now, but we have finally got a sneak peek into their Vegas wedding!

On Saturday, the Game of Thrones star took to Instagram to share some never-before-seen photos from her union to the Jobro. Ch-ch-check out the hilarious and sexy pics from the not-so-secret ceremony (below):

Okay, that looked like a wild time!! She also captioned the post:

“Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat”

So touching, LOLz! Joe also re-posted the photos on his Instagram Stories and simply wrote, “My Queen.”

In case you need a refresher, the couple were married in secret by an Elvis impersonator right after the Billboard Music Awards in 2019. The special occasion was attended by several of the lovebird’s celebrity friends and family, including Kahlid, Tom Holland, Diplo, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas. At the wedding, the pair exchanged vows and ring pops at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel. They said at the time:

“I promise you, I will never leave you. I will love and trust you, all the days of my life. In sickness and in health…forever and ever.”

Speaking of Diplo, the 42-year-old musician actually spoiled the surprise when he live-streamed the entire happy event on his Instagram Stories. Clearly, he didn’t get the memo that it was supposed to be kept under wraps! Sophie later told Porter Magazine about why they decided to tie the knot in (some-what) private, explaining:

“Marriage is a private thing between two people, and I think that’s how it should always be. It’s not about the dress; it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife and being dedicated to each other forever.”

Despite spilling the beans, the momma was not mad at Diplo:

“It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny.”

For his part, Joe bluntly stated to People that his pal had totally “ruined” the celebration:

“I love Diplo. But he loves his ’gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally live-streamed with dog-face filters.”

Two months later, though, the duo had a formal wedding ceremony in France. As they say, all’s well that ends well! Besides, Joe and Sophie have been able to keep things low-key since they welcomed their daughter Willa in July 2020. So it sort of makes up for the impromptu nuptials reveal … maybe??

Either way, it looks like they had a crazy time in Vegas!

