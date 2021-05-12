Sophie Turner Fires Back At Paparazzi For Photographing Baby Willa WITHOUT Her Consent!

Sophie Turner is not happy right now — especially with the paparazzi!

The 25-year-old actress recently went into full momma bear mode after discovering photographers had taken a photo of her ten-month-old daughter, Willa, without her permission. Not only that but the snaps had also already been sold and published online by the time Sophie found out.

FYI, we will not be posting the photos; we made the decision many years ago to not publish images of children unless the parents had given permission for them to be photographed, so you won’t find them here!

The Game of Thrones star, who has been extremely private with her and Joe Jonas’ little one, took to Instagram Story to express her disgust about the whole situation. She said in a candid video message:

“I just woke up. I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there.”

Sophie continued:

“She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life to be photographed. It’s f**king creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I’m sickened, I’m disgusted and I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them.”

And to drive home the point, she reminded paps that it is “disgusting,” and they still “do not have permission” to photograph her baby. While the clip has since been deleted, you can watch what Sophie had to say (below):

Later on, Turner also posted a blurry shot of her flipping off (we assume) the person who took the pictures. Take a look (below):

We heard you loud and clear, girl!

It should go without saying that it is incredibly disrespectful of the paps to try to profit from the snapshots — especially when the HBO alum has not even shared photos of her kiddo on social media. Sophie and Joe are just two of many celeb parents who have attempted to keep the paparazzi away from their kids. Back in 2013, Halle Berry and Jennifer Garner even collaborated on a law to prohibit the photography of kids without parental consent. The Monster’s Ball star told California legislators at the time:

“We’re moms here who are just trying to protect our children. These are little innocent children who didn’t ask to be celebrities. They didn’t ask to be thrown into this game, and they don’t have the wherewithal to process what’s happening. We don’t have a law in place to protect them from this.”

Hopefully, the camera people will actually listen to Turner’s request to stay away from her daughter. If they don’t, we have no doubt she would not hesitate to file charges to protect her newborn. What are your thoughts on Sophie’s aggravation with the paparazzi? Let us know in the comments (below)!

