Sophie Turner Debuts New Tattoo Dedicated To Daughter Willa! 

New motherhood looks good on Sophie Turner!

The actress welcomed her first child with husband Joe Jonas, their daughter Willa, back in July. While we haven’t gotten a glimpse of the new baby yet, Sophie did show fans a new tattoo that appears to be in honor of her firstborn.

Related; Nick Jonas Gives Us Our First Dish On Baby Willa!

On Wednesday, the Game of Thrones alum posted a selfie to her Instagram Story that featured the subtle ink: a small capital letter “W” for Willa. The classy tat appears on the inside of her wrist, not far from the similarly styled “J” that she had previously gotten, presumably in honor of her hubby.

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Here’s a closer look at the tiny tat:

So sweet!

Depending on how many kids they have, Sophie could end up with a regular alphabet soup on that wrist! Plenty of room for it… LOLz!

Mr. and Mrs. Jonas are already quite the inked-up couple. They even have a few matching tats — they both got an image of their dog Waldo back in 2019 after his untimely death, and they also have complementary “To infinity & beyond” Toy Story tattoos. (Makes us wonder if maybe dad also got some fresh ink for his new baby girl!)

In any case, we’re glad that they seem to be enjoying parenthood and quality time with little Willa. Wishing this little family all the happiness!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]