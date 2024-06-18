Steve-O Turned 50 -- And Let Post Malone Give Him An NSFW Face Tattoo! Look!

One thing about Steve-O: he’s ALWAYS going to do wild s**t.

The Jackass star has officially added a new tattoo to his collection, and let’s just say he looks like a total d**k head!! Earlier this month, Page Six reported that Steve-O said he was going to let Circles singer Post Malone tattoo a penis on his FACE in honor of his 50th birthday! Yes, really! And he’s clearly a man of his word!

The inking went down on Saturday, one day after the Wildboyz alum’s actual B-day, at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Tennessee. In footage obtained by TMZ, the TV star and the rocker tell each other “I love you” before the latter goes in with the ink right above Steve-O’s eyebrow. See the finished product with all the NSFW detailing (below):

Uhhh, wow!

Clearly, the tat isn’t something Steve-O envisions having forever, as he mentions in the video getting it lasered off later. But he apparently wants to push the envelope ahead of his upcoming comedy tour, which we’re sure will be equally as edgy. The stuntman also shared a clip and a better look at the ink on Instagram on Tuesday, too. See (below):

Well, uh, that’s truly something! Ha!! This isn’t the first time Steve-O has been inked by Postie, either!

Reactions?? Share ’em (below)!

[Images via Steve-O/Instagram & Esquire/YouTube]