Justin Timberlake Arrested For DWI In The Hamptons

UPDATE 7:44 A.M. PT: Justin Timberlake has officially been charged with one count of driving while intoxicated. His lawyer, Ed Burke, revealed to Us:

“The charge was a single count because he he refused the breath test. Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane.”

A court date is scheduled for July 26. Thoughts, Perezcious readers???

__________

It’s 2024 AND you’re a major celeb… Hire a car??

Justin Timberlake was arrested in the Sag Harbor area of the Hamptons on Monday night for allegedly driving while intoxicated. He will appear in court on Tuesday morning, according to ABC News.

The Cry Me A River crooner is currently touring and has two shows in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week. But this is obviously quite a major and unsettling hiccup…

Related: Jessica Biel Explains Why She & Justin Moved Outta El Lay After THAT Cheating Scandal!

While there isn’t a ton of information out there yet as of early Tuesday morning about what led to his arrest, TMZ got the jump just minutes ago with a report from law enforcement sources. According to those police insiders, Justin and friends were partying at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor. At some point in the evening, he apparently left the venue, got into a car, and drove away. Per those sources, Timberlake allegedly blew through a stop sign — and that’s when cops began to follow him.

Those insiders claim Justin then began swerving and weaving around the road, at which point the cops pulled him over. They performed a field sobriety test and asked the Mickey Mouse Club alum to take a breathalyzer test — the latter of which he apparently refused to do. So, he was arrested and booked.

Here’s an interesting wrinkle, too: TMZ claims several of Justin’s friends came out of the hotel and tried to convince the cops to cut him a break, but officers refused! Whoa. Should be an interesting revelation later to see all this, because that outlet also reports that Timberlake’s arrest was recorded on film on a police officer’s body camera. Wow.

Again, we have to ask… why didn’t any of these friends take his keys? Call him a car? Anything??

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]