Steve-O Is Getting A Boob Job... For Laughs??

Say what you will about Steve-O, but dammit, once he decides to go all in, the man sure commits to a bit!

On Wednesday, the Jackass alum appeared on the latest episode of the X5 Podcast. During the candid chat, Steve-O revealed that there is one final frontier of physical comedy that he wants to take on: the world of breast augmentation. Yes, really!! He’s thinking of all the in-disguise practical jokes and pranks he could pull with boobs!

The reality TV star, who just turned 50 in June, said he wants to get a boob job so he can disguise himself better and do hidden camera pranks in all sorts of hilarious ways:

“I came up with the idea a few years ago to get a boob job and just film a bunch of legitimately funny hidden camera pranks with me in disguise, in various disguises, and then revealing who I actually am, and just funny endurance stunts and whatever.”

The MTV alum added how that level of commitment is what drives him:

“I’ve been so particularly in love with that idea because the comedy, the opportunity for comedy, I believe is absolutely there, and it’s like the quintessential Steve-O — that level of commitment.”

The X5 Podcast guys offered to pay for the surgery — if he actually went through with it. And Steve-O made sure they know it’s not all talk!! He’s already met with doctors about it! He explained he wants to keep the inserts in for only “two months” at most before pulling them back out, but he’s worried about potential after-effects:

“I spoke with the doctors, and I said to them candidly, ‘The one thing I’m really freaked out about and bummed out about and would back out of this over is if I’m just gonna be a mess afterwards.’ You know, it’s going under the muscle, and the doctors are completely unfazed, like, ‘Two months, it comes out, absolutely no issue.'”

Really?! Wow! In the end, he reasoned that body modification is just one of the things he’s known for — so why not go even bigger than the stuff he’s done in the past?! The reality TV prankster concluded:

“I’ve always been a body modification guy, like with my back tattoo, with my butt piercing — body modification has been part of my f**king deal, it’s been a lane in my art since the beginning. And this level of commitment to this bit, how nuts it is — I believe in it.”

Well, he’s definitely not kidding about being “a body modification guy.” You can just ask Post Malone about that! LOLz!! Watch a clip of the idea being floated (below):

Fans flipped the f**k out down in the comments on Instagram, too! Here’s what some wrote:

“Maybe just get one. Right in the middle.” “Steve-o trying to up his younger self at this point” “You don’t have to do that for us to like you” “Is he having a mid life crisis?” “Don’t do that Steve” “Literally the wildest human being of all time”

There were no lies told there — especially with that last comment! Ha! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Share ’em (below)!

