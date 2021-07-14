Jackass' Steve-O Blows Out His Eardrum With Nasty Dog S**t Prank!

Yikes!

Steve-O is in the dog house after he purposefully got s**t-faced for a YouTube prank!

Along with content creator Stephen Deleonardis, better known as SteveWillDoIt, the Jackass star decided to pull the grossest. stunt. ever. by filling an air cannon with dog poop and having the younger influencer shoot him in the face with it! As you can imagine, things went a bit awry…

Related: Did Ruby Rose Quit Batwoman Because She Was ALLERGIC To The Costume?!

The impromptu video shoot didn’t amount to just s**ts and giggles — it sent Steve to the hospital for a ruptured eardrum!! Ouch! See the 47-year-old entertainer’s Instagram recap:

Definitely a “stupid” stunt to pull! Watch the full video (below) to learn how the prank came to be, with Steve-O’s segment starting at 5:15 minute mark.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Was this prank worth the potential hearing loss?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via SteveWillDoIt/YouTube]