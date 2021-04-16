Watch Steve-O Pour Hot Sauce RIGHT IN HIS EYE During Wild Hot Ones Interview!

Leave it to Steve-O to go the extra mile (or should we say the extra Scoville unit?) with his Hot Ones interview!

The Jackass star was on the season finale of the popular YouTube series when he did what no guest had done before: chugged his own bottle of hot sauce before pouring some of it directly into his eye (!!!) at the end of the segment — because, well… he’s Steve-O!

As host Sean Evans looked on in terror, the MTV star screamed in pain:

“Yeah, that last bit was unnecessary.”

We wouldn’t expect anything less from him! Ch-ch-check out the interview (below) at about 21:30 to see Steve-O’s scalding eye drop.

