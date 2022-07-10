Watch Stormi Webster’s First Official Video On TikTok!

Watch out world because Stormi Webster is ready to become the queen of TikTok!

As fans know, the 4-year-old is no stranger to social media, constantly appearing in pictures and videos shared by her momma Kylie Jenner over the years. But this weekend, Stormi decided to take over the reins and make a video for TikTok all by herself. And it is just too adorable and hilarious!

Related: Is Kris Jenner Shading Her Kids For Having Children Outside Of Marriage?

The video, which Kylie proudly captioned as “stormis first tik tok,” started with the little one looking into the camera with a distorted face filter. Stormi could not help but laugh at how different her face looked before turning the camera to show Kylie chowing down on some pasta in her pajamas. The makeup mogul was seemingly caught off guard as she reached to stop the clip from recording. Ch-ch-check out Stormi’s first vid as an influencer:

Too cute!

Of course, this is not the first time that Stormi has proved what a master at TikTok she is. Kylie has shared tons of clips with her daughter – from reacting to their viral “Stormi, you look like mommy, baby” sound to recently trying on several pairs of shoes in their closet together.

Clearly, the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree in the Kardashian-Jenner family. Reactions to her first official TikTok video, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram]