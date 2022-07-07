Is Kris Jenner Subtly Shading Her Kids For Having Children Outside Of Marriage??

Kris Jenner is revealing her thoughts on her kids’ decisions to have children outside of marriage — and it sounds like doesn’t fully approve!

The woman, the myth, the Momager herself recently stopped by Martha Stewart’s podcast, the aptly named Martha Stewart Podcast and dished on family life and how it has evolved through the years. Obviously it’s been a while since she became a mom for the first time in 1979, directly following her honeymoon with the late Robert Kardashian in 1978. She recounted:

“I had Kourtney nine months, two weeks and two days later. I know that because all the Armenian ladies were probably counting… I promise I got pregnant on my honeymoon. You know, those were the days where – I’m very old fashioned.”

Hmmm, it sounds like Kris and Robert’s ~romantic activities~ were closely monitored by Robert’s family… And that if Kris were to have gotten pregnant before marriage, it would have caused some issues. So is her self-proclaimed old-fashioned mindset a product of her time? Does she still feel that way??

Well, Martha being the excellent interviewer that she is took that confession as an opportunity to expand, asking Kris about how she feels that her “girls are going out and getting pregnant with men who are not their husbands.” Well, she said a mouthful there!

As of now, 5 out of 6 of her kids have kids, and all of them had at least one child outside of marriage. Kourtney had 3 kids with Scott Disick without being married, Kim had 1 child with Kanye West before getting married and going on to have 3 more, Khloé had one child with Tristan Thompson without being married, Rob had one child with Blac Chyna without being married, and baby of the family Kylie has 2 kids with Travis Scott with no clear signs they’ll get married at all. Marriage, shmarriage — it’s 2022, right?!

Martha asked Kris if it all bothers her, prompting:

“You’ve evolved, haven’t you?”

Way to put her in the hot seat! Kris explained:

“I guess so. I get more and more understanding. I get what this generation — and I have so many generations now in my family — I guess there’s such a big age difference.”

That “I guess so” didn’t sound too confident in response to Martha’s question regarding Kris’ evolution… The momager continued:

“I’ve been through so many things in my life that hindsight is very important, because I learned so much along the way that I knew nothing about before. I think that I do. I embrace what is in front of me. I think that I am easy once I understand it.”

So it sounds like having children outside of marriage wasn’t really something Kris was particularly over the moon about at first — but seeing her children do it helped her to move past her old fashioned views.

Kris added that she would never judge her kids for their decisions, explaining:

“They could throw anything at me, and I’m here for them. They know that. There’s nothing that I would judge. Not at all. I mean, I just never would.”

That’s the Kris we know and love! We can finally say the famous words back to her: You’re doing amazing sweetie!

[Images via Kris Jenner/Instagram]