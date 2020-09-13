Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Chicago West, & Dream Kardashian Display Serious Musical Skills In ADORABLE New Clip — Look!

Thank you, Kris Jenner, for sharing this precious clip of your famous grandkids with the world!

On Saturday, the 64-year-old took to Instagram and uploaded a video of little Stormi Webster, True Thomspon, Chicago West, and Dream Kardashian performing with a set of musical instruments at home. These toddlers were singing, dancing, and really getting their groove on — and it’s one of the cutest things we’ve seen in a while!

We just know they’re making the momager as well as parents Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, and Rob Kardashian proud with this adorably chaotic display of musical talent, all while keeping themselves entertained during quarantine. Talk about a win-win, ha!

Jenner obviously doesn’t mind her babysitting duties either, as she captioned the clip with a loving note that reads:

“Perfect Saturday morning!! #lovesofmylife”

Now, turn your volume down just a bit and watch the little rockstars put on one heck of a little show (below)!

Awwww! So cute!

We’re glad to see the famous is staying in good spirits amid the news that Keeping Up With the Kardashians will end next year after 20 seasons on E!. Of course, these kids weren’t the ones who were directly affected by the news, but they’ll certainly reap the benefits of having more quality time with their parents as the series comes to a close.

This could also be a low-key audition for the next generation of KUWTK stars… OK, fine. We’ll stop speculating and just enjoy this little gem. LOLz!

