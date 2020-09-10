Kris Jenner Speaks Out About The Decision To End Keeping Up With The Kardashians!

Have you finally come to terms with the fact that Keeping Up with the Kardashians is ending? Because according to momager Kris Jenner, this calculated and emotional family decision “really hasn’t” sunk in for her yet!

Speaking on the Wednesday episode of On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the 64-year-old opened up about the end of a reality TV era and the iconic show that shaped the lives and careers of the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan. Keeping in line with what we’ve heard so far, Kris reiterated it was just “the right time” to stop the beloved E! series, though she’ll always be fond of the memories they’ve created. Gurl, us too!

Related: Kris Jenner Switching To Real Housewives?! Andy Cohen Weighs In!

Reflecting on the wild journey with Seacrest, who’s served as executive producer for the longtime show since it debuted in 2007, Jenner admitted:

“It’s funny, when we talked yesterday, I kinda had my wits about me and I thought I was really strong. And, you know, this is the right decision. Today I wake up and I was thinking about the first time you and I ever did an interview on the air, and I was so excited and so nervous.”

Over a decade later and she’s still got butterflies… you can just tell how huge this moment is for everyone! Although the groundbreaking decision required much thought and consideration, Kris said their brood is “coming from a place of such gratitude” as they’re “grateful for every single moment.” The mother of six went on to call KUWTK the “best home movies we’ll ever be able to produce.”

The matriarch continued:

“I think the number 20, well it used to sound good until 2020, but the number 20, it just seemed like the right time. I think for us to take a minute and breathe and everybody slow down a bit. Not slow down professionally, but just you know figure out what our next steps are.”

Emphasis on that last part because you know their hustle never ends! Between SKIMS, Poosh, Good American, and whatever iteration of Kylie Cosmetics that’s up next, the famous fam has their plate full of professional business ventures to tend to and cash out on. Not to mention, sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian can get back to focusing more attention on their kids and less on the cameras — and we know Kourtney Kardashian already got the jump on that one!

Still, the iconic reality TV personality went on to call the decision to come off the air a “hard” and “very, very emotional” one, and she even revealed which of her kids is having the hardest time with the news. We’ll give you a hint: it’s definitely not Kylie or Kendall Jenner, who have always been quick to table the show in favor of their respective careers…

Any guesses?

Related: KUTWK Is Ending After 20 Seasons — Here’s At Least One Reason Why!

It’s Khloé… which totally tracks because the series mainly focused on her and Kim in the latter seasons, anyway. Jenner explained:

“We had to tell the crew yesterday, so we were all crying. But I think Khloé…is probably the one who is taking it the hardest and really hasn’t stopped crying since we announced. She’s been so sweet and just emotional about it.”

Awww. Chin up, gurl!

As readers know, the famous fam has found so many other ways to connect with their fans on social media, so it’s not like we’ll never hear from or about them ever again. But, man. If we’re being honest, it’s hard not to get choked up about all of this, too!

As a reminder, season 19 premieres September 17 on E! and the final season will air sometime in 2021.

[Image via Sheri Determan/Instar/Avalon/WENN]