Travis Scott Talks Parenting Stormi Webster In The Age Of COVID!

Travis Scott is a man of many talents — raising a daughter included!

The rapper was the cover star for GQ’s “Change Is Good” issue, and he made a very good poster child for the phrase. The article covered all of Scott’s bases, from Fortnite concerts to fashion collabs to partnerships with Kid Cudi and Christopher Nolan. His ability to adapt and change has made him an icon for a generation.

The 28-year-old isn’t the only one changing, though — 2-year-old Stormi Webster is at an age where change is happening every day in leaps and bounds. Luckily, the pandemic has provided an opportunity for Scott (real name Jacques Webster) to slow down and enjoy some time with his daughter.

The Astroworld artist (who has a “Stormi’s Dad” jersey hanging in his office — SO cute) spoke to the mag about being a parent. He shared:

“It’s amazing just to watch my daughter grow. I’m keeping her aware of what’s going on in the world. As a parent, I’m always instilling knowledge, even at this age.”

One thing we can assume Scott has instilled in his daughter is his passion for making a difference in the world. He said:

“Times are weird for people, and they’re trying to figure out what to do. Seeing what’s going on in the world is keeping me motivated. Figuring out ways to make it better, that’s really keeping me motivated. And whether it’s with music, or whether it’s trying to go change stuff in the inner city—I’m just trying to turn it up on all levels.”

The Houston native kept tight lipped about his relationship with Stormi’s momma, Kylie Jenner (though the interviewer did spot a photograph of the former couple “locked in a shirtless embrace” in his office). He did, however, speak on his relationship with another KarJenner relative: the ever-controversial Kanye West.

The pair recently collabed on the political single Wash Us In The Blood. Scott referred to ‘Ye as his “big bro” and admitted he did feel a responsibility to speak with him about his world views. Asked about the political statements that West has made outside his music, Scott commented:

“Everyone’s entitled to their own [opinion]. I just tell him how I feel. How people feel about this s**t.”

Hmm… a little vague, but overall it sounds like Travis is in a good place with the KarJenner clan, which is always good to hear. And we’re glad Travis isn’t avoiding the difficult subjects with Kanye — he could certainly stand to be keeping better company right now!

