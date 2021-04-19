Survivor Contestant Sunday Burquest Dead At 50 After Battling Cancer

Survivor contestant Sunday Burquest, a youth pastor who starred in the show’s 33rd season Survivor: Millennials vs. Generation X in 2016, has sadly passed away from cancer. The reality star was just 50 years old.

Burquest’s daughter, Kennedy, broke the tragic news on Instagram Sunday. While grieving the loss of her mother’s presences at important future milestones — such as her wedding or the birth of her first child — she shared she was “happy you get to be with Jesus, and see your dad.”

For those who didn’t know, Sunday was diagnosed with esophageal and ovarian cancer last year. Eight years prior, she survived a fight against breast cancer. The CBS alum penned Grit Girl: Power to Survive Inspired by Grace in 2018, a self-help book chronicling her health journey in hopes of inspiring others. When given just months to live by doctors, the TV personality told People:

“No one knows how much time you have left. Accidents can happen. Miracles can happen.”

She concluded:

“I’m going to live my life as fully as I can.”

We hope she feels she did. Read her daughter’s full farewell (below).

So, so sad. Thinking of this family extra hard as they mourn the loss of Sunday. May she rest in peace…

