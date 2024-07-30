Survivor Fan Favorite Kim Johnson Dead At 79 -- Read Her Children's Amazing Goodbye

Survivor alum Kim Johnson has passed away at 79.

On Monday, Kim’s daughter Kerry Johnson Tichi confirmed to People in a statement:

“Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness and generosity. She wore her rose colorized glasses right up until the end. She was the coolest mom and grandmother in the world. We will miss her forever…”

Aww… so sad. The competition show star was 59 years old and a retired teacher when she took to the jungles of Survivor: Africa. She ended up setting some records and even came in second place in the end, making her a fan favorite.

Winner of the third season of the CBS show Ethan Zohn took to Instagram to remember his runner up and good friend:

“Rest in peace Kim Johnson. It was a blessing to call you my friend and a privilege to experience the final tribal council with you. I will forever have that planters punch in your honor “

See the full post (below):

Host and executive producer of the series Jeff Probst also made a tribute post to Kim, which read:

“Kim was a pioneer on Survivor and we are deeply sorry to learn of her passing,” the statement read. “She still holds the record for the oldest woman to ever win an immunity challenge, earned her place in the final two and even received votes to win the game. I remember even then at just 56, how inspiring she was to other ‘older’ people because she showed that age was merely a number and that if you were willing to risk failing you might just amaze yourself. She definitely left her mark on the game and on all of us who were lucky enough to work on that season and tell her story.”

So sweet. It’s clear she was so loved.

Our hearts go out to everyone mourning this indescribable loss. May Kim rest in peace.

[Image via CBS/YouTube]