Suspect Arrested In Murder Of The Sandlot Actor Marty York’s Mom

We have an update on the murder of The Sandlot actor Marty York’s mom.

As we previously reported, Deanna Esmaeel was found dead in her home in California on Thursday morning. While very little details about the case are known, the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Deputy allegedly had been killed by her boyfriend. The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for her partner Daniel James Walter, also known as Edward Patrick Davies, since he was the prime suspect in the case. When news of her tragic death broke, Marty took to Instagram on Friday to beg everyone to “contact the authorities” if they saw Walter around:

“This is the hardest post I’ll ever have to write but I found out from the sheriff department last night that my mother was murdered by a man she was seeing. The emotions I have are horrible right now between rage, vengance, crying. There is a nationwide manhunt underway, please if you’ve seen this man contact the authorities immediately!”

He then heartbreakingly expressed in the comments section:

“I just want my mom back”

We cannot imagine the pain he must be feeling right now. Our hearts just break for him. But thankfully, the manhunt for Walter is over now. The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office revealed on Facebook Friday night that he has been taken into custody in Curry County, Oregon – which is roughly 70 miles away (or two hours via a car) from the site of Deanna’s murder:

“The suspect was located and detained by Brookings PD and is in custody in Curry County, Oregon.”

People reported that the Curry County Jail’s online roster listed the murder suspect as Edward Patrick Davies, giving him an “unknown” release date. His offense was also listed as a “FUGITIVE FROM OTHER STATE.” Marty has since reacted to Davis’ arrest, saying on Instagram Stories Saturday:

“I want to thank everyone my friends, the media outlets, the human piece of trash was caught late last night.”

You can see the post (below):

At this time, no other details about the arrest or murder have been revealed. But we’re hoping Marty gets some answers and justice for his mother’s tragic death. Reactions to the case update, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Del Norte Sheriff’s Office/Facebook, Marty York/Instagram]