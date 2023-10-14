The Sandlot Star's Mom Murdered By Boyfriend!

Oh no…

Marty York is the big screen little brother or longtime crush of a LOT of ’90s kids. As a kid, the actor played Yeah Yeah in the beloved 1993 classic The Sandlot — and when the 25-year anniversary stuff came around a few years back he stood out as having, well, filled out nicely as they say. We adore Marty. So we’re devastated this is the story we’re writing about the former child star.

In a shocking report on TMZ, it was revealed Marty’s mother has been murdered. Deanna Esmaeel was killed in her own home — apparently by a man she had been seeing. The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office, where Deanna worked as a sheriff’s deputy, put out an alert Friday in hopes of tracking down Daniel James Walter, also known as Edward Patrick Davies. Walter (or Davies) was Deanna’s boyfriend and is the prime suspect in the murder.

Marty confirmed all this in an emotional Instagram post on Friday afternoon. He wrote:

“This is the hardest post I’ll ever have to write but I found out from the sheriff department last night that my mother was murdered by a man she was seeing. The emotions I have are horrible right now between rage, vengance, crying.”

Our hearts are broken for him…

He added, included the full BOLO flyer for Davies:

“There is a nationwide manhunt underway, please if you’ve seen this man contact the authorities immediately!”

So sad. Marty was obviously so proud of his mom and her accomplishment fulfilling her dream of becoming a deputy. For it to end like this, not even on the job… Just tragic.

If you’ve seen this man, please help Marty by contacting the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 464-4191.

[Image via Marty York/Instagram/20th Century Fox/YouTube.]