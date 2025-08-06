Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Reportedly Spotted House Hunting WHERE?!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might be taking a BIG step in their relationship.

And no, it’s not the step everybody wants them to take! But it’ll make realtors in Ohio happy. LOLz!

According to a report published by local Ohio outlet Cleveland Scene on Tuesday, multiple sources are claiming the pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end visited at least two high-end homes for sale in the ritzy eastern suburbs of Cleveland this summer!

Whoa!

While neither of the 35-year-old’s reps would comment about the report when asked to confirm by Page Six and others, the Cleveland media outlet claims several insiders did say the duo was supposedly house hunting in the ‘burbs. Dayum!

The real estate adventure allegedly occurred in June… which makes us wonder why we’re only now finding out about it. But!!! That would seem to coincide with a trip to Cleveland the pair did indeed take that month! Paparazzi photographers snapped pics of the NFL superstar and the Mean singer enjoying lunch at JoJo’s Bar in the Chagrin Falls area of Cleveland that month. So, perhaps they were coming from (or going to) a real estate viewing when they opted to grab some grub??

Of course, Trav and bro Jason Kelce grew up in Cleveland Heights, which is also on the city’s east side. That’s not as exclusive as the area where Tayvis were reportedly looking for homes, though. Which makes sense — Travis and Taylor have practically endless money to have their pick of the litter when it comes to mansions! Remember, Travis purchased a $6 million mansion back in KC nearly two years ago. And Taylor is no stranger to making major real estate moves.

To that end, we kinda figured Rhode Island might be this couple’s forever home, if you will. But maybe Trav’s hometown is now in the mix?!?! …Or maybe he’s getting ready to ask Andy Reid and the Chiefs for a trade to the Cleveland Browns?! (Yeah, riiight. Don’t get your hopes up, Browns fans! Ha!)

Thoughts, y’all?? Reactions?! Share ’em (below)!

