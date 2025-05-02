Sydney Sweeney Co-Star Was 'Fully Prepared To Leave His Girlfriend' For Her: SOURCE

Fans have been trying to figure out what’s going on between Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar this week — and we just got a new insight. If you buy what an insider is selling!

OK, so it started out with the co-stars getting chummy on Syd’s Instagram while filming The Housemaid. Sound familiar? Maybe from the old Anyone But You playbook? That’s what folks figured, especially since she was still engaged to Jonathan Davino in January and February… or so everyone thought. We’ve since heard they actually broke things off around that time!

Fast-forward to this week and we have a TikTok video going around showing Sydney and Brandon looking cozy at Stagecoach, just vibing in the crowd to some country music together.

Production already wrapped last month, so it’s not blowing off steam after a shoot. And it doesn’t seem to be viral promo for the movie — Sydney didn’t share a single pic of him in her photo dump of the fest! Like she’s hiding him! Considering he’s got a girlfriend, last we heard, a gal named Courtney Salviolo, that’s extra sus, right?

Related: JoJo Siwa Defends Breakup After CBB Flirting, Claims There Were ‘Many Reasons’

Well, according to a new source spilling to DeuxMoi, Sydney has good reason to keep everything on the DL! There was something going on between them on set, per the insider:

“Brandon Sklenar was fully prepared to leave his girlfriend Courtney for Sydney during filming of The Housemaid.”

Whoa! How close did they get? They’re a little more vague on that point — enough for Brandon to throw it all away for her, apparently! So what happened?? The insider says Sydney wasn’t ultimately into getting into an actual relationship:

“They got cozy, but then she told him she wasn’t interested. Now he’s still with Courtney.”

Oof. Are they saying this was an affair? A little showmance? Or are they implying Sydney was just being extra flirty, and he took it too far??

Either way, it’s an absolutely awful look for Brandon. We mean… by this account he was ready to drop his girlfriend for another woman… But because that didn’t work out, he’s staying in the other relationship? At least Glen Powell and Gigi Paris broke up, you know what we mean??

It seems to us Courtney isn’t being treated with respect by the guy, and she should drop him. You know, if any of this is legit.

[Image via Sydney Sweeney/Instagram/MEGA/WENN.]