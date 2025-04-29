Sydney Sweeney On A Date?! With A Co-Star?!? Here's The Evidence...

Is Sydney Sweeney just committing to more flirty movie marketing? Are we seeing a real new relationship bloom between her and a co-star?!

Months ago, the Euphoria star made headlines after being spotted out and about with The Housemaid co-star Brandon Sklenar. Some thought it meant a new relationship could be brewing, but others were resistant to fall into the same trap she previously set. You know, with all the flirting she and Glen Powell did on Anyone But You — then swore it was just an image to sell tickets! No one was biting!

Besides, at the time of that early sighting, she was still engaged to Jonathan Davino… or so we thought! We’ve since heard they quietly split as far back as January! Huh. That casts Sydney and her new hunky co-star’s hangouts in a new light, doesn’t it? Especially since… She’s been spotted with Brandon AGAIN!

Sydney and Brandon were spotted at Stagecoach over the weekend, totally vibing together in the crowd!

On Monday, TikTok user @lelaniivette shared a video from the Indio, California country fest. The co-stars are together, and it looks… very date-like! In the footage, the Immaculate star appears totally lost in the music as she bobs her head while standing right in front of the It Ends with Us actor. And it almost looks like he’s holding her from behind! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

OMG!

So is this legit or are we seeing Syd’s marketing strategy for The Housemaid officially kick off? Let’s dive in…

OK, importantly the movie is done filming. They wrapped production in March. So this isn’t a couple of co-stars just hanging out after work.

The movie isn’t set to release until December, meaning we’re about eight months out. That’s quite a while for actors to be getting involved in a film’s promotion! Even for a star as dedicated as Sydney! She is an exec producer on this one, like on Anyone But You… So could this be just another situation expertly conjured up by Sydney?

If so… she’s being much more subtle this time around! We mean… Could she really predict some fan was going to film her in the crowd at Stagecoach? There aren’t any paparazzi around! Hmm…

It should be noted, however, that Brandon is currently spoken for! To the best of our knowledge, he’s still with girlfriend Courtney Salviolo! But hey, breakups happen every day… Just ask Glen Powell’s ex Gigi Paris!

What are your thoughts Perezcious readers?? Was this a date? Or just Sydney attracting eyes for their film?

