Sydney Sweeney & Brandon Sklenar?! MORE Evidence They're Secretly Dating...

What’s going on between Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar??

Back in January fans wondered if the Immaculate star was using Blake Lively‘s leading man to pull another fast one on audiences. They were spotted out and about, he was featured in some cute, flirty Instagram pics and videos. This was all while they were filming The Housemaid. So naturally folks wondered if this was another Anyone But You situation. You know, how she and Glen Powell faced all those cheating rumors then said it was an act to sell tickets!

What we wouldn’t hear until months later? The reports she and fiancé Jonathan Davino quietly split in January. Meaning she was single for a lot of this??

Anyway, no one thought about it for months, with everyone convinced it was just Sydney doing some more executive producer black magic.

But then this past weekend they were spotted at Stagecoach! A TikToker posted video from the SoCal country festival, and Sydney and Brandon were looking very cozy, just vibing in the crowd. Whoa! We know if we were his supposed girlfriend Courtney Salviolo, we would not be having that!

The question instantly went back to whether this was marketing strategy for their movie… or a real thing!

But we just may have gotten a big piece of evidence… in the form of absolutely no more evidence. Wait, what??

OK, hear us out. If this was Sydney trying to sell The Housemaid super early with some sexy co-star antics, she’d post more with the hunky It Ends With Us lead, right? But here’s Syd’s photo dump of her time at Stagecoach!

Notice something? No Brandon whatsoever! He isn’t even accidentally in the background! But we know he was there because of the TikTok video, so why isn’t he in Sydney’s post? If he’s one of the pals she brought with her, why wouldn’t he be around?

The only explanation jumping out at us? She had to try really hard to intentionally hide him from the camera when she was getting pics for her feed! Anything with Brandon in it? No way that was seeing the light of day! And that tells us this isn’t a marketing strategy… unless it’s a diabolical one. No, it seems to us more likely whatever’s going on between these two is meant to stay private!

Well? What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Are we onto something??

[Image via Sydney Sweeney/Instagram.]