JoJo Siwa Claims There Were 'Many Reasons' She Broke Up With Kath Ebbs... Right After Meeting & Cuddling A Guy

JoJo Siwa is diving deeper into why she and Kath Ebbs broke up… But is it really as deep as she wants us to think?

The Karma singer appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The Viall Files, where she got candid about her split from the Australian DJ. The whole world got to be a fly on the wall as JoJo developed a VERY close relationship with housemate Chris Hughes on Celebrity Big Brother UK. After their cuddling and intimate talks, she even came to the realization on camera she’s “not a lesbian” — which raised eyebrows amid her relationship with Kath! The DJ, who goes by they/she pronouns, stopped cheering on JoJo as the relationship with Chris deepened.

Turns out fans were right to be concerned, too! Once the season ended, s**t hit the fan and JoJo ended up breaking things off with Kath at the wrap party, which the DJ has gone into detail about. Seems pretty clear it was because of meeting someone else. Except JoJo claims it wasn’t that simple!

On the podcast, she explained that after being isolated from the world for 20 days to film the show, she needed space. She just wanted to be alone in her hotel room to decompress and gather her thoughts after the wrap party. According to her, that upset Kath, who had been waiting to spend time with her… Makes sense, obviously. On Kath’s side, we mean.

Anyway, JoJo says they got into a back-and-forth about whether or not she was even happy in the relationship — a conversation she did NOT want to have at the event. The Dance Moms alum claims she was getting “cussed out” by Kath, who wouldn’t stop asking questions — even though JoJo kept answering with “I don’t know.” Finally in the heat of the moment JoJo says she answered “yes” after Kath asked her if she wanted to end things… And now here we are.

None of that is particularly surprising to hear. The thing that is? JoJo swears it has NOTHING to do with Chris:

“Kath posted a video basically alluding to Chris and I are the reasons that we broke up. That’s not the case. That is not the truth. And they know that and I know that.”

Um… does Kath know that? Do we?? She continued:

“There’s so many reasons why it didn’t work. I understand Chris and I are very tight … but don’t paint it out to look like I cheated on you with him, because I did not. I will stand on that ground.”

There’s a difference between whether someone is accusing you of outright cheating… and crossing lines. And you can break up with someone because of someone else even if you didn’t cheat per se.

Clearly JoJo and Chris had something going on. And also clearly, it was very much a factor in how JoJo felt when she finally saw Kath again. She’s going to pretend it’s not why she wasn’t so *confused* and unable to answer questions about her relationship? Come on, now.

If Kath feels like JoJo crossed boundaries, maybe she should actually take a second to figure out why rather than just invalidating their feelings! That is, if she hadn’t already moved on internally. Which, come on — that’s what we all saw happening, right??

On her relationship with Chris, the Guilty Pleasure singer continued to maintain they’re just friends:

“Chris and I are friends. We have a very, very great friendship.”

She claims she feels like Chris was “meant to be in [her] life” and that they share “a very special bond genuinely unlike any friendship [she’s] ever created.” She added:

“My situations are completely unrelated and that kind of got misconstrued. That’s hard because it’s feeding a false narrative.”

The “special bond” she and Chris share definitely is unlike any “friendship” we’ve seen before, either! We mean, cuddling in the same bed on national TV! Kissing on the head and on shoulders, in a bed and in a hot tub? Whispering sweet nothings into one another’s ears, slow dancing?! Is that really giving friendship?? Or blossoming romance? Girl, we don’t need narratives. We all have eyes! And don’t blame the reality TV edit either, most of the footage everyone is going wild over is stuff that didn’t make the show! People tracked it down on the live feeds!

At the end of the day though, JoJo says she’s happy being single:

“I’m so happy where I’m at right now that I just want to stay here. Whatever that means, whatever this is, I’m great here.”

You can watch JoJo’s full podcast episode (below):

Do YOU think we’ll see a JoJo and Chris romance emerge once some of the Kath dust settles? Or do you believe JoJo? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Nick Viall & ITV/YouTube, & Kath Ebbs/Instagram]