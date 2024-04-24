Did Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell Just Admit Their Affair Rumors Were A Marketing Scheme?!

Glen Powell is revealing the truth behind THOSE Sydney Sweeney affair rumors!

In a new interview with the New York Times out on Tuesday, the leading man of the hit rom-com Anyone But You seemingly revealed that he and the Euphoria star made up their whole cheating scandal for attention! As Perezcious readers know, the duo was linked ahead of the film’s release, with claims that they’d caught feelings for real off-screen! And in every interview since then, their chemistry had been off the charts! But it turns out that’s not because they were caught up in an IRL love affair — they were just pretending! He dished:

“The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry. Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry. That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart.”

OK, masterminds!

Glen’s counterpart wasn’t shy about revealing her role in the showmance marketing scheme, either! She chimed in:

“I was on every call. I was in text group chats. I was probably keeping everybody over at Sony marketing and distribution awake at night because I couldn’t stop with ideas.”

The Madame Web star continued:

“I wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film, because at the end of the day, they’re the ones who created the entire narrative.”

So, uh, we all got duped?! That’s some good promo! And also shady AF, to be honest! LOLz! FWIW, this isn’t the first time Sydney revealed she was leaning into the romance rumors. Last summer, she told Variety that she and the Top Gun: Maverick star “don’t really care” about the controversy, noting:

“They want it. It’s fun to give it to ’em.”

But, damn, we didn’t realize they were the ones who came up with the rumors in the first place! They really did do anything for press! And it worked, we suppose. Jokes on us??

That being said… if it was always the plan to fool fans, why did Glen and his girlfriend Gigi Paris dramatically split during the filming process?? Maybe not all of the sparks were fake?! Hmm… Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

