Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Justin Bieber's Former Pal Thinks Singer Is In A Cult! This Church Is Why Their Relationship Crumbled! Ben Affleck Has A Surprising Matchmaker Trying To Set Him Up! He's Already 'Been On A Couple' Secret Dates! How Billy Ray Cyrus & Elizabeth Hurley's Friendship Turned To Romance Hugh Jackman Takes A Swipe At Pal Ryan Reynolds Amid Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Legal Drama! Drew Carey Spotted With Much Younger OnlyFans Model Despite Just Saying He 'Still' Isn't Dating After Ex-Fiancée's Murder Ben Affleck Hilariously Mocks BFF Matt Damon Looking Ripped On Odyssey Set! Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Swears 'Best Friend' Tom DeLonge Isn't The 'Villain' In His Memoir Oprah Winfrey Breaks Down In Tears Watching BFF Gayle King Head To Space! Tori Spelling & Brandi Glanville FINALLY Hash Out Years-Long Feud... Over Identical Cheating Scandals! Ed Sheeran Makes Rare Comments On Taylor Swift Friendship: 'Spent Almost Every Single Day With Her' Liam Payne's Friend Roger Nores Withdraws Lawsuit Against Dad Geoff -- Honoring Final 'Promise' For The Singer How Taylor Swift Reacted When Blake Lively Finally Apologized!

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney Seen With Ex Jonathan Davino AGAIN!

Sydney Sweeney Seen With Ex AGAIN!

Sydney Sweeney has reunited with Jonathan Davino again! And this time, it seems like it was just for social reasons!

Shortly after news broke that they called off their engagement earlier this year, the Euphoria star was spotted out for breakfast with her ex and other friends in Florida on Saturday. They kept it casual with Jonathan in a sweatshirt and baseball hat while the actress wore shorts and a crewneck with a hat and sunglasses — attempting to stay lowkey. She carried her new German Shepherd puppy too! They chatted side by side and Jonathan couldn’t stop smiling the whole time! See HERE.

Related: Ben Affleck Shooting His Shot With Sydney Sweeney 

An eyewitness told E! News on Tuesday that the pair were also spotted out to dinner with friends on Friday. For the occasion, they all took a boat ride to an island restaurant. Fun! The insider dished:

“Sydney and Jonathan sat together side by side and were all smiles.”

Whoa!

It was one thing to see them getting together in El Lay where they both primarily live and had been building a home together, presumably to hash out details of their split. But this feels very different!

Do you think they might be trying to work on things? Or are they just trying to keep things amicable for their pals? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 23, 2025 07:30am PDT

Share This