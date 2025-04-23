Sydney Sweeney Seen With Ex Jonathan Davino AGAIN!

Sydney Sweeney has reunited with Jonathan Davino again! And this time, it seems like it was just for social reasons!

Shortly after news broke that they called off their engagement earlier this year, the Euphoria star was spotted out for breakfast with her ex and other friends in Florida on Saturday. They kept it casual with Jonathan in a sweatshirt and baseball hat while the actress wore shorts and a crewneck with a hat and sunglasses — attempting to stay lowkey. She carried her new German Shepherd puppy too! They chatted side by side and Jonathan couldn’t stop smiling the whole time! See HERE.

An eyewitness told E! News on Tuesday that the pair were also spotted out to dinner with friends on Friday. For the occasion, they all took a boat ride to an island restaurant. Fun! The insider dished:

“Sydney and Jonathan sat together side by side and were all smiles.”

Whoa!

It was one thing to see them getting together in El Lay where they both primarily live and had been building a home together, presumably to hash out details of their split. But this feels very different!

Do you think they might be trying to work on things? Or are they just trying to keep things amicable for their pals? Let us know (below)!

