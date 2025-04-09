Why Sydney Sweeney Won't Be Able To Fully Cut Ties From Jonathan Davino For A LONG Time -- Even After Calling Off Wedding!

Sydney Sweeney may have reunited publicly with her ex Jonathan Davino over the weekend, but it certainly wasn’t an attempt at a second chance!

The actress was spotted trying to go incognito while out in Los Angeles on Sunday with her ex-fiancé amid reports that they called off their springtime wedding and have been broken up since January. The Euphoria lead is also sparking romance rumors (again) with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell. All that to say, their sighting was eye-catching — especially the fact that Syd was trying to hide it!

But now a source is telling People that there was nothing too unusual about this get-together — it was just two exes coming together to hash things out after a long romance. Speaking to People on Tuesday, an insider close to the actress expressed:

“This wasn’t just a relationship. This was two people living together and planning a future. They still have things to figure out.”

Even so, the 27-year-old hasn’t changed her mind about walking away:

“Sydney’s mind is very much on work though. She’s doing well.”

Her busy schedule is one reason sources have claimed the pair split, and it doesn’t sound like Sydney has any regrets about prioritizing her career over love, the confidant insisted:

“She’s exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She’s all about working right now and very excited about all her projects.”

While her career has been filling her cup, the idea of a forever with the businessman was draining it! Yeesh! The source dished:

“What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn’t feel right about it.”

Bummer! Better to get out before tying the knot, though. It’s a lot easier that way!

The couple was first linked in 2018 before getting engaged in 2022. They even managed to make it through those Glen Powell affair rumors in 2023. Despite starting off the year strong with some NYE PDA, things took a downward turn and they’ve reportedly been living separate lives for a long time now.

That said, as breakup speculation was first circulating in March, the Chicago native was spotted alone at The White Lotus star’s El Lay mansion checking up on construction. Now, it seems that’s the exact thing still tying them together. On Wednesday, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly that the former couple bought their “Bel Air fixer house together” for $6.2 million in May 2023 “and have remained friends because they are working on renovation together.” The home was initially listed as a “tear down” and therefore it’s a “huge restoration project” that Sydney is “extremely passionate about.” Sadly, now it’s also a reminder of what could’ve been since the insider pointed out:

“This home was supposed to be their family home together.”

Tough! They have not made a decision about what to do with the property now — but they’ve got time. The place “will not be done for at least another year from now if it all goes to plan.” Wow, that’s a long time to be working with your ex! The confidant continued:

“They have talked about selling the home once it is done down the line and are hoping to make a profit but haven’t made a decision yet.”

The fixer upper is located on 1.25 acres and is surrounded by $20 million homes, so once they finish their extensive work, they’ll likely be in a good place to earn some money off it. The remodel includes two additional stories to the property, an attached garage, new basement floor, and a new pool and spa. The source also noted that the film star could “buy Jonathan out if she wanted to,” but she already has other homes and it just doesn’t sound like she feels the need to… yet at least:

“Sydney spends a lot of her time in Florida and has her other home in L.A. where she primarily lives and is comfortable in.”

Even though not buying him out means she’ll have to stay in touch with Jonathan for at least another year, the Immaculate star is said to be optimistic about what the place could become:

“Sydney loves restoring old objects and that was the reason she wanted to buy this home. She hopes to still preserve the historical elements but add her personality.”

It helps that so far, they have “remained cordial” since the split and Jonathan even “understood her reasoning for calling off the wedding and them going their separate ways.”

Here’s to hoping they get through this process smoothly. Sounds like they’re walking on a thin line. That said, it makes more sense why Syd was so covered up on that latest sighting — seems like she didn’t want people getting the wrong impression. She wasn’t there to win him back, just trying to be friendly and get down to business!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Do U think they’ll be able to get through this renovation without more drama? Let us know (below).

