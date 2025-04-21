Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Survivor’s Boston Rob & Amber Mariano Celebrate Their 20th Wedding Anniversary!  Kristin Cavallari Shares Rare Pics Of 9-Year-Old Daughter Saylor While Celebrating This Huge Accomplishment! Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian's Son Rocky Is ALREADY Drumming Like Daddy! LOOK! Ed Sheeran Makes Rare Comments On Taylor Swift Friendship: 'Spent Almost Every Single Day With Her' Prince William & Princess Catherine Just Went On Secret 'Second Honeymoon' To Focus On Relationship After Cancer Battle! Late NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau's Wife Gives Birth 7 Months After His Death -- And Baby Is Already 'Exactly Like His Daddy'! Megan Fox's 'Biggest Worry' About MGK As A Dad After Daughter's Birth... Lana Del Rey Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics Of Intimate Wedding To Alligator Tour Guide! LOOK! Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Gave Birth! And Her Baby's Name Will Make You SOB! Jason & Kylie Kelce Welcome Fourth Daughter -- And The Newborn's First Pictures Are SO Adorable! Look! Kim Zolciak's Sons Kash & KJ Are Already Taller Than She Is! See The Rare New Pics! Justin Bieber Shares ADORABLE New Pics Of Baby Jack Blues! Look!

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney Got A New Puppy After Breaking Off Engagement To Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney Got A New Puppy After Breaking Off Engagement To Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney doesn’t need a man in her life to experience some puppy love!

On Monday, the Euphoria actress took to Instagram to share pics the new guy in her life — her new puppy Sully Bear! In the caption, she revealed she’s had her new companion by her side for two weeks now:

“introducing sully bear so far in our two weeks together he’s become my set best friend, my bowling partner, my nap buddy, mutual water enthusiast, and travel companion”

Aww!

Related: Sydney Had To Wear A Wedding Dress Just Weeks After Ending Engagement

The carousel of pics show some of Sydney and Sully’s adventures so far, including swimming together, enjoying some cozy naps, and lots of snuggle time. The 27-year-old even showed off the pup’s collar, which is golden with several colorful charms on it. See the full post (below):

So stinkin’ cute!

The new pooch’s arrival comes just a month after the Anyone But You star called off her engagement to film producer Jonathan Davino… Makes us wonder if her rumored boo Glen Powell has met Sully Bear yet??

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Sydney Sweeney/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 21, 2025 14:30pm PDT

Share This