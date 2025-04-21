Sydney Sweeney Got A New Puppy After Breaking Off Engagement To Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney doesn’t need a man in her life to experience some puppy love!

On Monday, the Euphoria actress took to Instagram to share pics the new guy in her life — her new puppy Sully Bear! In the caption, she revealed she’s had her new companion by her side for two weeks now:

“introducing sully bear so far in our two weeks together he’s become my set best friend, my bowling partner, my nap buddy, mutual water enthusiast, and travel companion”

Aww!

The carousel of pics show some of Sydney and Sully’s adventures so far, including swimming together, enjoying some cozy naps, and lots of snuggle time. The 27-year-old even showed off the pup’s collar, which is golden with several colorful charms on it. See the full post (below):

So stinkin’ cute!

The new pooch’s arrival comes just a month after the Anyone But You star called off her engagement to film producer Jonathan Davino… Makes us wonder if her rumored boo Glen Powell has met Sully Bear yet??

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

