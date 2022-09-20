Huh?!? Are Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin BACK TOGETHER After All That?!

Are Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin hinting they might be trying again?

ICYMI, it was reported the couple are — or at least were — getting a divorce in late August after 25 years of marriage. In the 54-year-old’s filing, Jennifer cites money problems, implying Sly was blowing their “marital assets”. The official court doc, obtained by TMZ, read:

“Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate. Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor. Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings.”

Yeah, wow…

And it only got messier from there! Flavin made a passive-aggressive post to Instagram weeks before the news broke — saying she and their 3 daughters — Sistine, 24, Sophia, 26, and Scarlet, 20 — were all she needed:

“These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever “

Stallone, however, snapped back by getting his tattoo portrait of his estranged wife covered by his late pet dog! Although, his rep told DailyMail at the time he needed to cover it due to an “unsatisfactory” touch up, not for breakup reasons. And the timeline is iffy! You can clearly see his wife’s portrait on his arm as late as August 8 — right around the time she made her post.

But it’s not the only time Sly has had issues regarding dogs… On August 25, the day after their impending divorce was revealed, a close source told TMZ the purchase of a Rottweiler named Dwight was what pushed the couple over the edge. She said no, he said yes, and divorce proceedings were filed!

Messy, messy, messy!

But even after all that — are they trying again? Well, Rocky‘s post to the ‘gram has fans thinking so…

On Monday, two throwback photos of the 76-year-old’s family were shared. One of him holding hands with the former model and another showing a portrait of the couple and their three girls. The caption reads:

“Wonderful….”

So… are things good between them again? Certainly seems like it. Unless he’s just publicly reflecting on the good times?

Ch-ch-check out the full post (below):

We can see why this got fans speculating about their status! It truly would be “wonderful” if they were able to solve their differences and fix things…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are Sylvester and Jennifer back on? Or is he just reminiscing about his beloved family? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

