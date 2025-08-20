Tamar Braxton Found In A 'Pool Of Blood' -- She 'Almost Died'!

We are so glad Tamar Braxton is still alive after having what sounds like a terrifying near-death experience over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the 48-year-old singer took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she suffered a scary accident which left her, as she puts it, nearly dead!! Now, she still doesn’t know how she got into such a situation, but she’s currently dealing with the after-effects — both physically and psychologically.

It all started early on Tuesday when the longtime songstress took to IG with this seemingly innocuous uplifting message about waking up to start a brand new day:

“Thank you God for waking me up today.”

Pretty normal, right? We see so many people post similar sentiments on social media every single day.

But in Tamar’s case, that message was far from normal. Just a few hours later, she popped back up on the social media app with a jaw-dropping follow-up. In it, the Braxton Family Values alum explained she’d been “found in a pool of blood” on Sunday, having “almost died” from her injuries before she was discovered:

“I struggled to write this but everyone keeps calling me and honestly, I can’t even really talk anymore I’m so weak. I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury.”

OMG!!!

But what happened?! Well… nobody knows. Tamar included.

The Braxtons star went on to share that she fractured her nose, lost teeth, and was dealing with mobility issues after the injury. However, she didn’t know what led to the situation:

“As the days go by the worse it is. I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility. the way I look at life now is totally different. As my health is on the mend my mental journey begins… pray for me for real I don’t even know what happened to me .”

That is SO scary. It makes us think that she, like, fainted and fell while unconscious or something?! But who knows — that’s just our speculation. Whatever happened, a broken nose and missing teeth mean she really hit her head hard. Ugh.

The singer added the worship song Spirit Lead Me by Clavier to the post (below):

Terrifying…

Not long after revealing the incident, she then re-posted a shot of the Bible turned to Proverbs 31, which is a passage about strong women (below):

She certainly is a strong woman, and she’ll need every bit of strength to get through this. We’re sending all our love, light, and well wishes while she recovers.

BTW, just a day earlier, Tamar made an IG post in which she said that she misses singing on stage and wanted to tour again as soon as her next album comes out. You can see that she had performing on her mind (below):

Like we said before, all we can really do is send love and light. We hope Tamar rests up and recovers fully. Those injuries are no joke. And the psychological toll of going through something like that isn’t easy, either.

