1000-Lb Sisters Tammy Slaton Out Of Rehab & 'Ready To Conquer The World' After Dramatic Weight Loss -- WATCH!

Tammy Slaton is out of rehab and moving on with her new life in the new season of 1000-Lb Sisters!

On Monday, the trailer dropped for the upcoming season of the hit TLC reality show, and it’s gearing up to reveal all the details of the 37-year-old’s departure from the rehabilitation center. In the first clip, the eldest Slaton sister proudly shares the news she’s getting discharged:

“I’ve been in rehab for 14 months. But now that my trach is out, I get to go home.”

In case you’re not caught up on your binge-watching, the YouTube star was admitted to rehab in 2022 after she admitted to doctors she was downing up to eight bottles of liquor per week — on top of vaping, doing shots of booze, and eating pizza frequently. She admitted to basically spending the entirety of summer 2021 partying and living it up, which left doctors concerned for her health — and clearly not just because of her weight!

The trailer also shows her husband Caleb Willingham telling her he wasn’t going to get to go home with her. Tammy shares in the moment her pride for her weight loss, but also her worry for him:

“I can’t imagine walking out of this place without my husband, but I lost almost 300 pounds.”

As we previously reported, Caleb passed away at the end of June, just four months after the reality TV star left the facility. So, so sad. But despite her worry at the time, she felt optimistic about her new life post-weight loss:

“I’m ready to conquer the world!”

This upcoming drama-filled season not only deals with Tammy’s homecoming, but it also tackles the challenges her younger sister Amy Slaton faces in her marriage to her husband of six years, Michael Halterman. The pair officially split back in March, and share two children — Gage Dean, 3, and Glen Allen, 1 — who are also in the mix of the new episodes.

Fans can expect an inside look at all the chaos going down behind-the-scenes of the sisters’ lives, and it looks like it’s going to get really juicy! The trailer ends with Tammy declaring:

“I didn’t know coming home, the world was going to fall apart.”

Ch-ch-check out the full video (below):

