1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Tearfully Grieves Late Husband Caleb Willingham: ‘He's Not In Pain Anymore’

Tammy Slaton is mourning the untimely death of her husband, Caleb Willingham.

Over the weekend, his stepmom, Shirley Willingham, revealed that the 40-year-old suddenly passed away to TMZ. His cause of death was unknown at the time, but Tammy confirmed his passing with a tribute posted on Instagram, writing alongside pictures of the duo:

“Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness”

Days after the sad news of his death, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star now opened up to fans in an emotional video posted on TikTok Monday about how the grieving process has been so far. In response to a follower’s message of support, she said while visibly crying:

“I hate getting on here and everybody seeing me like this. I’m having stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do. I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for — I’m sorry — thank everybody for their comments. I appreciate them, I really do.”

So, so sad. For those who don’t know, there were rumors that Tammy and Caleb broke up in May, less than a year after getting married. According to The Sun, sources claimed the couple separated, and the 36-year-old reality star was gearing up to file for divorce. At the time, neither of them addressed the breakup rumors, and it doesn’t seem like she’ll understandably comment anymore about the matter. Tammy also shared with fans that she was “not going to get into the details of what happened,” noting that “no offense, but it’s really personal.”

Struggling to finish her message, she made sure to take a moment to let fans know that she and Caleb “loved” them so much:

“Sandra, your comment is why I’m making this post. It touched my heart. I’m aware he’s looking down on me. I know he’s not in pain anymore. I know he’s in a better place. Again, thank you all. I love you all from the bottom of my heart. Believe it or not, he really loved you all, too.”

Our hearts just break for Tammy. We continue to send her love and support during this difficult grieving process. You can see her latest message on the tragic death (below):

@tammyslaton2020 Replying to @sandracrause8 im sorry im crying but just because im crying doesn’t mean im not strong ive got this familystrongforcaleb???????????????? ♬ original sound – Tammy slaton

[Image via TLC/YouTube, Tammy Slaton/TikTok]