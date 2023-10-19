1000-Lb Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Arrested For Marijuana & Drug Paraphernalia Possession!

Tammy Slaton found herself in trouble with the law!

According to In Touch this week, a clerk of Union County Court confirmed the 37-year-old reality star was arrested and charged with marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession in her home state of Kentucky a few months ago! The incident occurred on August 4 when a police officer responded to a complaint. Three days later, she was charged with one count of possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Whoa!

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star was ordered to show up in court on August 31 for her arraignment. She then was scheduled for a pre-trial conference on October 5 to negotiate with the county attorney potentially. It is unknown if anything was worked out during that conference. Tammy hasn’t even spoken out about her arrest yet.

However, the timing of her legal troubles is interesting. Her arrest in August came only five days after she attended her late husband Caleb Willingham’s funeral. For those who don’t recall, news broke on July 1 that the 40-year-old had passed away. It’s unknown what may have caused his unexpected death. But Tammy had expressed how “devastated” she was over the news, telling People at the time:

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing. He was my best friend and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

So, so sad…

We'll have to see what happens next in her case.

