Tanya Roberts Dead 1 Day After Premature Death Announcement

Tanya Roberts lost her battle on Monday night.

TMZ reported the 65-year-old star passed away at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, according to her longtime domestic partner Lance O’Brien. This followed a wild turn of events with him initially believing she had succumbed to her illness on Sunday, even speaking to outlets about her death. It was then quite the twist to learn through her publicist that she was still alive as of Monday morning.

O’Brien told TMZ how he received a phone call from one of her doctors just after 9 p.m. last night, where it was revealed the beloved actress had passed away.

Our thoughts are obviously with him and her loved ones during this difficult time, as they also deal with the added emotion of mourning Roberts’ passing, celebrating her being alive, and now this.

The shocking story also saw O’Brien in the middle of an Inside Edition interview earlier yesterday when he got the call from doctors stating she was still fighting for her life! The extremely emotional moment was captured by the outlet, with the former Bond girl’s partner responding on the phone:

“Now, you’re telling me she’s alive?”

Clearly shocked, he said through tears:

“The hospital is telling me she is alive. They are calling me from the ICU team.”

It was also during this virtual interview that O’Brien had told the outlet about what he thought were his final hours with the That ’70s Show star:

“When she saw me and I was there, I saw her eyes open. I felt good. I said, ‘Hey, her eyes are opening. Her eyes are opening.’ They told me that’s just a reflex.”

You can watch the unbelievable moment when he got the phone call (below).

According to Roberts’ rep, Mike Pingel, her collapse on Christmas Eve was “partly” due to liver function problems. The publicist told People how the star registered O’Brien’s visit in the hospital, explaining that she “opened her eyes and saw him and tried to hug him.”

Understandably so, her partner was “distraught and exhausted” after finding out she hadn’t died.

“The love of his life is passing away. He would have loved to have been with her every day.”

Additionally, O’Brien was still “talking about the memorial” ahead of this latest update:

“He’s moving forward [with plans] and trying to get through today and see what happens tomorrow.”

Unbelievable. We’re so saddened to hear Tanya has died, but at least she’s no longer in pain.

R.I.P.

