Dr. Drew Tests Positive For COVID-19 Months After Downplaying The Virus!

Months after he had to apologize for downplaying the coronavirus pandemic and ultimately endangering thousands, Dr. Drew Pinsky has tested positive for COVID-19.

The celebrity doctor shared the news on Instagram Tuesday, posting a photo of him in bed while his wife, Susan Pinsky, kept careful and wore a mask next to him. The caption read:

“Cheers to the New Year with some Hydralyte for Covid-19. Drew tested [sic] positve day 4 and [Susan] is negative. Drew is home, under survelliance and fever is down… feeling better and will hppefully get well soon.”

The Loveline host has been documenting his experience battling COVID-19 symptoms for days, since before he was sure what it was.

On Sunday, Susan posted about her hubby getting “a buggie”:

On Monday, he shared a video of himself taking the coronavirus test, telling his followers:

“This better be COVID or I’m gonna be pissed.”

Drew also sparked some controversy for saying that he was “wishing for COVID,” but eventually explained why after followers questioned his wishes.

He replied on Twitter:

“Hoping for COVID so I achieve some degree of immunity I could go back out and treat patients without risk of becoming sick and taking another hospital bed away from patients needing care.”

The 62-year-old elaborated a bit more in a separate post, telling fans:

“I had this terrible acute febrile illness and was testing negative, and if I did not have COVID, I had acute lymphocytic leukemia, which I did not want to have. So COVID would explain the whole thing nicely and we have some many good treatments now for COVID. And I look forward to the immunity on the other side of this.”

That actually makes a lot of sense to us. We’re glad he’s actually on the right side of the controversy this time.

Drew’s diagnosis comes months after he apologized for downplaying the coronavirus and suggesting it was a “press-induced panic.” Pinsky said in his apology video in April:

“I wish I had gotten it right, but I got it wrong.”

The apology was issued after a video surfaced on Twitter showing a compilation of Drew dismissing COVID-19 in a series of appearances he made earlier in the year. In the collection of clips, which include Pinsky on his online show Ask Dr. Drew and his podcast Dr. Drew After Dark, the doctor repeatedly suggests that the coronavirus would not be as bad as the flu and at one point claims the probability of dying of coronavirus was less than being hit by an asteroid.

But this wasn’t just him talking out of hand, sharing his opinion on his own time. The MTV star also went on every news program that would have him, assuring an even wider audience this was “just the flu” and that they wouldn’t die of it. As of now, Americans have died of COVID in the US alone.

Obviously, he was wrong. Not only has COVID-19 taken over a million lives, 339,000 in the US alone, Drew himself admitted dealing with the virus was “brutal.”

Hopefully, not every COVID-19 skeptic has to learn the hard way that this virus is very real.

[Image via Avalon/WENN]