That ‘70s Show Star & Former Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dies At 65

Actress Tanya Roberts, best known for her role as Midge Pinciotti on That ‘70s Show and as a Bond girl in the 1985 film A View to a Kill, died on January 3 at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. While the cause of death is unknown, a representative confirmed it was not related to COVID-19.

According to TMZ, the 65-year-old was hospitalized on Christmas Eve after collapsing upon returning from a walk with her dogs. She was quickly put on a ventilator, but never recovered. Scarily enough, her health appeared fine prior to this instant. Truly devastating!

The star began her career as a model prior to her breakout role in the 1975 horror film Forced Entry. She went on to act in numerous fantasy films, but will forever be remembered as Stacey Sutton in James Bond, starring opposite Roger Moore in his last performance as the iconic spy. And of course, her year-long stint as Julie Rogers on the old Charlie’s Angels show.

Wishing her family, which includes husband Lance and sister Barbara Chase, well during this unimaginably tough time. May Tanya rest in peace.

