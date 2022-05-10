Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Caught FIGHTING With His Ex-Wife Christina Haack & Josh Hall A DAY Before Son’s Hospital Scare

So, all that big happy family talk was just a lie then??

Just one day before Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife Christina Haack had the scare of a lifetime when their 6-year-old son Brayden landed in the hospital for emergency surgery, the exes and their new partners were caught having a very public confrontation while at the boy’s soccer game!

In new photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Tarek’s new wife Heather Rae Young was seen arguing with Christina on the sidelines of a soccer field. Haack sat next to her new husband Josh Hall, who was holding her son Hudson (whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead). Some other friends and their children were also nearby.

While details about the conversation weren’t revealed, it’s clear that whatever was being discussed quickly irritated the Selling Sunset star, who was photographed leaning toward Christina in the middle of a dispute before her hubby pulled her away from the tense conversation! Despite attempting to keep the peace, Tarek was later caught hashing it out with Josh! They were even nose-to-nose during an argument that the kid’s soccer coach had to break up! Omg! Take a look at the photos HERE.

Later, Heather was seen sitting beside the HGTV star looking PISSED OFF! But why?! It’s hard to know what the co-parents could have been duking it out about. Interestingly, they’re all trying to cover up the drama by focusing on Brayden’s recovery now.

As we reported, Brayden landed in the hospital on Sunday for an emergency appendectomy. He also had his Meckel’s diverticulum removed. On Mother’s Day, Tarek, Heather, and Christina all posted about the scary situation and made a BIG deal about sticking by each other’s sides and putting Brayden’s needs first. And, well, now all that over-the-top camaraderie makes a lot more sense!! They really had to put a lot aside to focus on what mattered, and good thing they were supposedly able to do that!

Updating fans on Brayden’s recovery on Monday, the Christina on the Coast star shared a pic of her kiddo coloring in his hospital room and seemed to reference the weekend’s drama, saying:

“Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work / co-parenting is. We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part. Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wake up call. In the end all the other stuff is just ‘noise,’ what matters is the kids.”

FYI, Tarek and Christina also share 11-year-old daughter Taylor.

The real estate agent also snapped a photo while visiting Brayden and similarly agreed, writing:

“We just left little man, he’s in pain but he’s a strong boy and he’s getting discharged today. We all pulled together as a family during this stressful time. The kids will always be the main priority to all of us!”

Great to hear! Brayden is already home with his momma and resting with his other siblings, so things are getting better on all fronts. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised to see these couples fighting??

