Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Share First Photo Of Their Daughter Malti And Reveal She’s Finally Home After ‘100 Plus’ Days In The NICU

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra would like to officially introduce the world to their baby girl now that she is finally home!

Almost four months after the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogate, they finally shared the first picture of the little one on Instagram Sunday. In the sweet snapshot, Priyanka holds the baby close to her chest while Nick gazes lovingly at her. Their child sports an adorable dusty pink dress and a matching bow headband, and a white heart emoji covers her face. But that’s not all…

The momma also penned an emotional Mother’s Day tribute reflecting on the “rollercoaster” it has been over these past couple months. In the caption, Priyanka revealed that her daughter had spent more than 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit, writing:

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

We cannot imagine how hard it must have been for the duo. While the Quantico star did not go into detail about those challenges, she did express her joy over finally having her daughter home:

“We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

Priyanka also paid tribute to her fellow mommas and her husband, saying:

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. There is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you.”

So happy for them! Ch-ch-check out the adorable family photo (below):

For his part, the Jonas Brothers member shared a similar statement on his own account. However, he also took a moment to pen a special message for his wife:

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day. Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

We are so glad that Nick and Priyanka’s little girl is finally home!

