Exes Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa Spent 'Very Scary' Mother's Day In Hospital As 6-Year-Old Son Underwent Emergency Surgery

Oh, no!

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa had quite the scare this weekend as their son Brayden was sent to the ER with “excruciating pain” due to an appendix attack. Taking to Instagram on Sunday with a photo of the 6-year-old asleep in a hospital bed, the momma updated her followers about her “very scary” Mother’s Day, sharing:

“Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents. After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel’s diverticulum early this morning.”

That is so scary! FYI, Meckel’s diverticulum is a small pouch (made up of remnants of tissue left over from the prenatal development of the digestive system) in the wall of the intestine. It can cause serious abdominal infections, so it’s a good thing doctors spotted it!

Related: Ant Anstead’s Filing For Custody Of Son With Christina Haack DENIED!

Thankfully, the little boy is already on the mend after a successful surgery, the Flip or Flop alum continued:

“Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain ..luckily the surgery went well and he is recovering and in good spirits. The entire staff at Mission Hospital was amazing and we are all grateful it was caught early. Blessed to have 3 healthy + happy kids, caring family and friends and a husband who stands by my side. Happy Mother’s Day everyone.”

Haack also shares daughter Taylor, 11, with her former HGTV co-host. She’s also mom to Hudson, 2, with ex-husband Ant Anstead. The duo is currently in a heated battle over child custody after Ant claimed his ex was a bad mother. The 38-year-old has since found love with her husband Josh Hall.

Christina and Josh weren’t the only ones by Brayden’s side during this health emergency. Dad Tarek also showed up at the ER with his wife Heather Rae Young. Posting a similar photo of his mini-me in bed, the real estate investor reflected on his whirlwind weekend which saw him and the Selling Sunset star at a gala before heading to the hospital. He wrote:

“It’s been an interesting 24 hours. Last night we were at the CHOC Gala and this morning we were at CHOC hospital waiting for Brayden to get out of surgery. He was extremely sick last night so Christina took him to the emergency room. It turns out it was the right call because he had to have his appendix removed and also we found out he has something rare called Meckel’s diverticulum. Both issues were surgically removed and he’s recovering overnight with his mom.”

The 40-year-old also insisted that the kiddo was getting better after the frightening ordeal, adding:

“He’s such a strong boy and of course he told me he’s very excited to eat real food tomorrow, he’s obsessed with food just like his daddy very scary day, but we all banned together as a family to get through it. Thank you to the amazing Doctors and nurses who took such incredible care of our boy.”

Honestly, it’s amazing that all the couples were able to band together in this worrisome moment to support Brayden! Knowing Christina and Tarek’s complicated history, this is such an encouraging shift in their co-parenting dynamic!

Related: How Jason REALLY Feels About Chrishell Stause’s New Relationship!

The Oppenheim Group real estate agent also shared her reflection about the day on Instagram while uploading photos of Brayden snuggling next to a life-sized teddy bear and playing video games with his father. She, too, seemed so grateful that everyone was able to get along and support each other through the intense time, writing:

“Today @therealtarekelmoussa and I were woken up to a call that as a parent & step parent you never want to wake up to. Christina & Josh rushed Bray to the hospital very early this AM. Bray had to have an emergency appendectomy surgery & removal of his Meckles Diverticulum. Scariest day of our life but we are so thankful it was caught early. The doctors and nurses at Mission Hospital were incredible & took the best care of him. Times like these we ban together as a family. It’s been a very emotional day but he is doing well and recovering. ”

Whoa! This little boy is surrounded by so much love! We are so glad that he is okay! Here’s to lots of rest and recovery so that he can get back to life as usual soon!

[Image via Christina Haack/Tarek El Moussa/Instagram]