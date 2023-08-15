Taryn Manning Feels ‘A Lot Of Guilt’ Days After Detailing Raunchy Affair With Married Man

Taryn Manning is feeling the “guilt” days after sharing a candid video about “licking” a married man’s “butthole.”

ICYMI, the Orange Is the New Black alum revealed what some may call a little TMI over the weekend while ranting about her relationship with a married man — and didn’t skimp out on any of the NSFW details! She dished in the since-deleted vid:

“That man that I have been messing with is a married man, and every night, well, for about three nights in a row… I was licking his butthole because he liked it. And I didn’t mind doing it! Does that bother — is that weird? That is what demons do.”

The 44-year-old, who was seemingly slurring throughout the clip, noted that she was “so in love” with the unnamed man, and that she was even prepared to “buy him a boat” after driving “all the way down to Newport Beach.” However, their affair was seemingly uncovered by the man’s wife, who according to Taryn, called her a “lunatic” and threatened to get a restraining order against her.

At first, the Crossroads alum seemed angry, threatening in retaliation:

“You don’t accuse me of being a lunatic, but I’ll tell you one thing: if you want to put me in jail, I’ll put you in jail so fast your head will be spinning. Don’t you ever threaten me. And I will show you how I deal. Don’t you ever threaten me when your husband came to me to get his butthole licked.”

Check out the whole video (below):

However, it seems that after some reflection, she’s changed her tune.

On Monday, the Karen star took to the photo sharing app to give what she referred to in her caption as a “video update.” She wrote:

“Over the past few days, I’ve had some time to reflect on the situation I’ve been dealing with. I was deeply hurt and handled things on a public platform when I should’ve just dealt with them quietly with the support of my close friends and family.”

She went on to explain that before deciding to come forward to address her lapse in judgement, she thought about lying and saying she made it all up. But ultimately decided to lead with truth:

“I feel a lot of Guilt After exposing everything and thought maybe the best resolution to the situation would be to say I lied about it all, but that is not the truth. I started a relationship with somebody who was married and told me he would leave his wife. In the end, I found out that wasn’t possible. I pride myself on being an ethical and kind person. I know what I did was wrong, but the heart makes you do crazy things sometimes. I am sorry for exposing my situation; I am not sorry for how I love.”

The 8 Mile alum then seemingly hinted that she and the married man ended their affair, as she discussed hopefully finding a “healthy type of love” one day:

“I hope to find somebody who cherishes me the way I adore them. A healthy type of love. A love that isn’t so blind that it forces me to be somebody I’m not. This was a huge learning lesson for me.”

She concluded:

“With all this said, I am asking everything to please give me my privacy so I can heal and mend my heart. Thank you. – Taryn.”

Good for her for owning up and just addressing things head on. It may have been a rash decision to post her video, but at least she’s taking accountability and trying to move on. What do YOU think of this entire situation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

