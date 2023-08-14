OITNB Alum Taryn Manning Boasts About ‘Licking’ Married Man’s ‘Butthole’ In Candid Video

Taryn Manning is sharing all the raunchy details of an affair with a married man.

The Orange Is the New Black alum, who memorably played Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett in the Netflix prison drama, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a lengthy video in which she admitted to “licking” a married man’s “butthole.”

The 44-year-old, who can be seen behind the steering wheel of her vehicle in the clip, noted she “had to pull over” to dive into the nitty gritty details of her story because she was so “rooted.” She explained:

“That man that I have been messing with is a married man, and every night, well, for about three nights in a row… I was licking his butthole because he liked it.”

Everyone has their kinks!

She continued:

“And I didn’t mind doing it! Does that bother — is that weird? That is what demons do.”

The Crossroads actress went on to share that she’d driven “all the way down to Newport Beach” in California, so that she could “buy him a boat.” She explained that she was “so in love” with the “gentleman,” noting that she’d even “brought cash to put a downpayment” on the vessel. However, according to her, things didn’t exactly go as planned…

The 8 Mile actress dished that the unnamed married man’s wife, whom she “can’t stand,” called her a “lunatic” — presumably after discovering their alleged affair. Manning explained:

“She wasn’t even like, ‘Wait, what? You’ve been messing with my man?’ She was like, ‘You lunatic, you get out of my life or I’ll get a [restraining order] on you and I’ll put your ass in jail.’”

She went on:

“Anyway, so, I’ve been licking your man’s butthole for weeks on end because he likes it a lot and I do it to him, and he comes to me, and it happens.”

She then shared her frustration, noting, “I know that’s a lot of information, but I’m the lunatic, right? No, I’m just single — very single — and he came to me.”

She then seemingly addressed the man’s wife directly:

“You don’t accuse me of being a lunatic, but I’ll tell you one thing: if you want to put me in jail, I’ll put you in jail so fast your head will be spinning. Don’t you ever threaten me. And I will show you how I deal. Don’t you ever threaten me when your husband came to me to get his butthole licked.”

Check out the full video (below):

Pretty wild stuff.

Manning has had a rich career over the years, playing all sorts of unique, interesting characters. She’s also had a history with drug and alcohol abuse, which she got candid about in a 2016 statement to TMZ, noting she’d hit her “rock bottom,” but that she had “safe outlets” to help her through it.

What are YOUR thoughts on her latest video, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

