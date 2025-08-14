Taylor Swift Admits To Having This ACTUAL Obsession!

Even the biggest stars are just like us! They get unhealthy obsessions, too! Well, unhealthy if you’re not good with gluten, anyway…

Taylor Swift told fans in her candid New Heights interview Wednesday evening that the best thing about the Eras Tour being over is she has more time for her hobbies — which are all “real granny s**t”:

“I’d say all my hobbies could be categorized as hobbies you could have had in the 1700s.”

That includes the big two: sewing and baking. She nodded to Jason Kelce that she specializes in “children’s purses and baby blankets” — leading us to infer she’s made some things for his four daughters!

Video: Taylor Describes What She Loved About Travis Right From The Start!

But the thing she makes for everyone? Bread. She explained how deep she gets into baking, saying:

“I have a different baking obsession every six months.”

Trav chimed in that he’s “the luckiest man in the world.” Though he noted he’s also lucky he’s working out as much as he is with all the bread consumption! Because Tay confirmed:

“Right now, we’re very deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken up my life.”

She isn’t exaggerating when she says obsession though! She continued:

“The sourdough’s taken over my life in a huge way. I’m really talking about bread about 60 percent of the time now. It’s become a huge, huge factor.”

There are Taylor’s Versions of sourdough now, too! Trav’s favorite is the blueberry, but Tay has lots of options…

“There’s blueberry lemon, there’s cinnamon swirl, cinnamon raisin, and this one I’ve been workshopping for the girls, because they love everything rainbow, ‘funfetti’ sourdough.”

And when she’s not baking bread? She’s brainstorming it — and using her friends as guinea pigs:

“It’s crazy over here. I’m always baking bread and texting my friends like, ‘Can I send you some bread? I need some feedback. Do you like this one better than you liked the other one? I did the rise a little differently.’ I’m on like sourdough blogs. There’s a whole community of us, and I didn’t know it. This is an underworld.”

Trav joked that there must be Swifties out there with sourdough blogs hoping Taylor is secretly on it, and she confirmed:

“Oh, I’m on your blog. Girl, I’m on your blog.”

The most ridiculous thing isn’t the planning though — it’s the packaging. Tay explained she got bread bags and labels to gift her sourdough to friends — and one of her favorite things to do is come up with pun names for them, like — and we are not kidding here: “Are You Bready For It” and “It’s A Loaf Story, Baby, Just Say Yeast.”

We actually know she’s not kidding — Benny Blanco revealed she sent one to Selena Gomez for her birthday!

She said it’s so much of an obsession for her, it’s basically all she uses the internet for! That and for Travis to send her videos of otters. Yes, really. That’s his unhealthy obsession, apparently!

Hear more in the full episode (below)!

[Image via New Heights/YouTube.]