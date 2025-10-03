Watch The Adorable Moment Taylor Swift Fangirls Over Baby Spice!

Even Taylor Swift gets starstruck sometimes!

On Friday’s episode of the Heart Radio Breakfast show, the 35-year-old singer couldn’t contain her excitement as she sat down with Emma Bunton — AKA Baby Spice! While chatting, T-Swizzle gushed:

“It’s so crazy to actually get to be in the same room as you because I was telling you, I had your [Barbie] doll. The Baby Spice doll, and it was, like, my favorite one. We would all fight over who got to be you amongst the girls who were blonde.”

Aww! Ha! Taylor went on to totally fangirl out over the 49-year-old Spice Girls star, adding:

“You just mean the world to me. You were the first person I, like, freaked out over.”

Emma gushed a little bit, too! She said in response:

“I’m really going red now. I mean, I don’t know how to take all this in.”

Baby Spice then mentioned how she attended The Eras Tour with her fam — and Taylor said she was even freaking out back then because she could “see” her from the stage:

“Yeah, that blew me away. That absolutely blew me away. Because they gave me a list of who’s going to be at the show, and I was looking it over backstage. And I saw you on the list, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God.’ And I could see you.”

Emma explained how, hilariously, she was seated next to Scott and Andrea Swift for the night:

“I was next to your mom and dad, and it was so lovely. We had such a lovely night. We chatted.”

This is the most “legends supporting legends” moment we’ve ever seen! OMG! How adorable. Watch for yourself around the 1:02 timestamp (below):

