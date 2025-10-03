Taylor Swift Seemingly Takes A Swipe At Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole On The Track Opalite!

Taylor Swift is taking a jab at Travis Kelce‘s ex-girlfriend!

The pop star dropped her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Friday, and Swifties are already hard at work dissecting every single lyric in every single song. And they came across one they swear is about her fiancé’s former partner, Kayla Nicole!

You know the track Opalite is totally about her falling in love with Travis. We mean, his birthstone is an opal! The lyrics also start with Taylor admitting she used to think about her exes all the time, but then he came into her life:

“You were dancing through the lightning strikes / Sleepless in the onyx night / But now the sky is opalite … Never made no one likе you before / You had to make your own sunshinе / But now the sky is opalite”

And here is where the shade comes in! At one point, Tay then appears to reference his past relationship as she sings:

“You couldn’t understand it / Why you felt alone / You were in it for real / She was in her phone / And you were just a pose”

Damn… Listen to the track (below):

Fans immediately clocked the dig about Kayla — who’s done plenty of posting and press about Travis since their split years ago — and took to X to react, saying:

“Taylor whacking travis’ ex was not on my bingo card ” “TAYLOR SWIFT JUST CALLED KAYLA NICOLE TF OUT IM LIVING FOR TS12” “the kayla nicole shade sent me i know taylor is tired of her ass always talking about him” “SHE WAS ON HER PHONE Taylor clocking Kayla Nicole was not on my bingo card” “Did Taylor shade Kayla Nicole in Opalite or am I overthinking it?” “SHE WAS IN HER PHONE????!! oh my f**king god. TAYLOR!!!!” “i’m sorry but this is the NASTIEST read and that woman is gonna be furious”

We’re patiently waiting for Kayla’s response now! Do you think Tay threw shade at her? Let us know!

