Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Enjoy Date Night In Argentina After Concert Postponement!

After postponing her second show of The Eras Tour in Buenos Aires due to inclement weather, Taylor Swift spent some quality time with Travis Kelce!

On Friday, the 33-year-old singer and the 34-year-old football player, who flew to Argentina to be with her during his bye week, went on a dinner date to Elena, a restaurant in the Four Seasons Hotel. And the couple was not alone on their outing! Taylor’s father, Scott Kingsley Swift, joined her and Travis at the eatery! First, she hung out with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, at his games. Now she’s introducing Trav to her dad?! Things seem to be getting serious, y’all!

But we aren’t too surprised by how fast their relationship is heating up! She did hint to fans on Thursday that she was “falling in love again” while performing the track Labyrinth for the first time during the surprise song section of her concert!

Even though the pair were with her father, they still showed some PDA during the evening. A video posted on social media showed Taylor and Travis surrounded by security, holding onto each other’s hands as they made their way through the restaurant. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

When your worlds collide. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in the building on our last night in Buenos Aires. ???? pic.twitter.com/BhhmSpdoAo — Tory Barron (@Tory_Barron) November 11, 2023

A source for People shared that the lovebirds “looked so cute on their low-key date night” and that “they also left holding hands.” The insider then said that “the crowd in the restaurant briefly cheered as they walked out,” adding:

“Travis was beaming.”

Awww!!!

It’s great Travis and Taylor got to spend more time together before he heads back home to Kansas City to continue his NFL duties! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]