Taylor Swift Hints To Fans At Argentina Concert That She’s 'Falling In Love Again' Amid Travis Kelce Romance!

Did Taylor Swift just tell fans she’s “falling in love” with Travis Kelce!?!?

We’ve heard that the 33-year-old singer was already falling for the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end over the past couple of weeks. But now, Swifties seem to be getting confirmation about where she’s at with their relationship from Taylor herself! The pop star kicked off her three-night Eras Tour stop in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the Monumental Stadium on Thursday. During the show there, she performed two surprise songs, The Very First Night and Labyrinth. The latter, of course, includes the lines:

“Oh no, I’m falling in love again.”

We all know everything Taylor does is careful and purposeful, so fans naturally freaked out the second the lyrics came out of her mouth at the concert!! They were convinced she was singing about “falling in love” with Travis during their recent romantic escapades. Ch-ch-check out the song (below):

Taylor sang “Labyrinth” for the first time live on the piano as the second surprise song of Buenos Aires Night 2 ???? #BuenosAiresTSTheErasTour via @angelicakyria13 pic.twitter.com/xSJKmEf2gc — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) November 10, 2023

Aww!!!

Unfortunately, her boyfriend wasn’t in the audience to witness this sweet moment! Instead, he had attended his best friend and teammate Patrick Mahomes’ charity event for the Mahomies Foundation in Kansas City. But don’t worry, Swifties, he’s coming down to see Taylor soon! Page Six reported that the football player is flying to Argentina to see one of the performances this weekend while his team is on a bye week and then will be back in time for practice:

“He has to be back on Sunday for practice on Monday.”

Wow! These two clearly are determined to make their relationship work — no matter how busy their schedules are with football games and a world tour! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

